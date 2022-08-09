LEWISBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg is continuing a long-standing, electronic recycling event as a fundraiser to support children’s educational, medical and recreational services.
Items will be accepted for a small fee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Cell phones, radios, other hand held electrical devices, computers, cameras, flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles and printers will be accepted. No CRTs or curved screen televisions, projection TVs or items with freon will be accepted.
Within the past few months the club distributed a total of 200 child development booklets to the Public Library for Union County, two nursery schools, the Summit Learning Center and the Children’s Museum to give to the parents of infants to pre-kindergarten children, established and funded four children’s "little libraries" in local laundromats and at the Miller Center.
The Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg chapter of Kiwanis has also assisted with Camp SETABAID, a camp for children with diabetes, provided funding for bicycle helmets for children, supported the Donald Heiter Community Center and provided three scholarships to recent high school graduates.
