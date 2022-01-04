MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA recently launched an eight-week fitness program.
Registration for Resolution Solution started Jan. 1 and will continue through Jan. 31, with the program to kick off Jan. 17.
Each week, participants will receive a different fitness passport designed by group exercise instructors. Participants will complete the challenges on the passport, return it to the front desk, with each completed passport being eligible for prizes.
Resolution Solution is a special member-only event, with membership specials available.
Registration for the program is available online at www.gsvymca.org/promotions.
