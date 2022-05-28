“He has showed you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8)
“This column was inspired by an interview with a Jewish psychotherapist who is also a Buddhist. I am not a Buddhist; but I have studied Buddhism in my search for wisdom about life. So I have read about the Dalai Lama, who is Buddhist. I have read that he feels we should have compassion for others. And I know that the Christian theologian Richard Niebuhr says that the Godlike love I write about, means having compassion for everyone. But I did not know that when someone asked the Dalai Lama what his religion is, he replied, “My religion is Kindness.”
The person interviewed also told a story about a Native American mother who told her child that she has two persons inside her. One is kind and the other one is vicious. The child asked, “Which person will win?” And the mother answered, “The one you choose.”
As I look at our country today, I hear that the homicide rate has gone way up, and that many more people have bought guns during the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps because of fear for their safety. So a friend of mine asked me whether I own a gun, because he is concerned about my safety. I told him that I do not own a gun, nor do I feel any need for one. I am not a hunter. And I feel my best way to be safe from the guns others own and carry is to always be kind to everyone, whether I see they have a weapon or not.
I also listen closely to the tragic stories of black people being killed by police. It seems they are often shot because they ran away from the police or struggled with the police, possibly because they were afraid of the police for one reason or another. It is sad that anyone is afraid of the police, who are supposed to protect everyone. But whatever the reason, these tragic stories end with the death of a beautiful black human being, and no possibility of recovering that precious life.
The rise in homicides is greater among young black people who have long been victims of black on black violence in poor areas. There they may feel the need to join a gang for protection, when joining a gang may in fact increase the chance of them being shot by members of a rival gang.
Unfortunately, super hero movies portray the way to deal with evil violence by killing or otherwise eliminating violently those considered evil. And Micah does say that God wants us to “do justice.” But we are to do justice in the one individual life God gave us to live, not to violently impose ourselves on the lives of others, thinking that will eliminate the violence of evil on earth, rather than increase it.
So I walk humbly with God the one life God has given me to live. And I always show kindness to my fellow pilgrims, who, like me, are struggling along their paths in life. And their response to my caring kindness may be caring kindness for me and others. And that is what God showed Micah, and hopefully us, is good!
