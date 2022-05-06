LEWISBURG — A trophy honoring the memory of a veteran, patriot and community leader got a great reception Thursday night.
The Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award, sponsored by Susquehanna Community Bank, was on display at a meeting of the committee which directs Union County’s annual Independence Day celebration.
Several classes at the SUN Area Technical Institute contributed to designing the award, working the wood, brushing the aluminum and putting the piece together. Decorative but durable blue and red wings were also added.
Kevin Share, of Sunbury, and Taylor Owens, of McClure, found the work was rewarding and special.
“We did all of the metal,” Owens said. “That is what our trade is.”
Owens noted polishing the aluminum post took some time as well as getting the angles just right. Their instructor, Terry Anselmo, hoped the piece would be enjoyed.
The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, along Market Street, South Third Street and University Avenue, Lewisburg. A community celebration and fireworks display will return during the evening before the parade at Wolfe Field, Lewisburg.
Reimensnyder, who died in March, was one of a handful of Union County residents who not only envisioned restoration of two war memorials, but also an Independence Day parade geared toward honoring men and women who served.
Reimensnyder was a Marine veteran of the Korean War who dedicated countless hours of service to other veterans and their families. The trophy bearing his name will be awarded to the most patriotic float sponsored by a nonprofit in the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade.
The parade committee is planning a fundraiser, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Jackass Brewing Company, 2268 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. At 8 p.m. Jackass Brewing will host live music.
Contributions to the parade committee will be made with each purchase of Foggy Doo, an India pale ale New England style beverage produced by the Jackass Brewing Company.
Committee members will be on hand to accept donations and sign up volunteers.
Convertibles with drivers are being requested for parade day.
Specifics are yet to be announced, but parade marshals will include essential workers who came through to maintain health care, food service and transportation during the pandemic.
