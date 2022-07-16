MILTON — When Kevin Wendt hears car horns as he rides his bike around Milton and the surrounding area, he knows that, far from sounds of retort for having to share the road, drivers are sharing their support for his charity work.
"I think everybody sees me riding around, when they see the shirt and they see I'm riding for kids cancer I hear people honk their horns as they go by."
For the last three years, Wendt has participated in the Great Cycle Challenge, a national 100-mile charity bike ride held by the Children's Cancer Research Fund each September to raise money to help fight children's cancer.
In 2021, the Great Cycle Challenge raised more that $13 million through the help of 40,775 riders across the country who collectively rode over 5 million miles. Since its inception in 2015, the charity ride has managed to raise more than $52 million for children's cancer research initiatives.
Wendt said he started biking around 15 years ago after the city of Reading, where he lived at the time, converted the old railroad into a riding trail.
"I started out on a cheap bike just to see if I would like it, advanced myself up into a nicer bike and before I knew it I was riding 30, 40 miles at a time and enjoying just getting out," he said. "Biking just gives me that getaway."
When he learned about the Great Cycle Challenge through social media three years ago, he said, he had to give it a shot.
"I just started doing that and then I just discovered that I was riding longer lengths and I saw the opportunity to raise money just for riding a bike," said Wendt. He said the signup process is simple, with each rider receiving their own webpage to accept donations and log practice rides.
"The big thing that caught me is that there's 38 kids every week that die from cancer," said Wendt. "(Great Cycle Challenge's) motto is that kids should be loving life, they shouldn't be fighting for it. It tugged at my heart strings, so I figured I'd try it."
"I have five kids of my own and none of them have ever been sick, and I couldn't fathom any of them having a terminal disease or having cancer that they're fighting," Wendt continued. "I couldn't fathom going through life not only knowing what the expenses are but not knowing what's going to be with the future of your kid."
Wendt said he raised $700 his first year and over $1,100 last year. This year he's hoping to raise more than $1,500. Donations, he added, usually come from friends and family, but anyone is able to sponsor riders of their choice through their online page. According to his Great Cycle Challenge webpage, Wendt is ranked 25th in Pennsylvania and 507th nationally for fundraising.
"I've received some personal letters from parents.... We get little videos from the kids, those are the rewarding things, that's what makes me want to do it every year," he said. "Last year I was actually on one of the big billboards in Times Square, that was kind of cool."
In preparation for the 100-mile ride on Labor Day weekend, Wendt said he takes two or three 15-mile rides during the week and rides 40 to 50 miles over the weekend. In a year, he said, he might ride up to 3,000 miles. For the big ride, he'll be riding along the Pine Creek Valley Rail Trail, a favorite of his that picks up in Jersey Shore.
"The whole thing is that you're making an effort to get out do something that you love anyway and in the process have people send donations in directly to help the cancer research," Wendt said. "You're doing what you love but you're also doing something that's making a difference."
Those who wish to sponsor Wendt's ride can visit his Great Cycle Challenge page at https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/KevinWendt.
