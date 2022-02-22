MUNCY — The Lycoming Mall is slated to be sold via a Friday, May 6, Lycoming County Sheriff Sale.
According to an online listing, Lycoming Mall Realty Holding LLC owes $240,282.35 in back fees to the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority.
The mall’s website lists the facility as having 26 stores. Three of those — Big Lots, Regal Cinemas and Best Buy — are located outside of the main building. Best Buy is expected to be closing its doors Saturday, March 5.
Lycoming Mall was previously placed up for sheriff sale in February 2019 after reportedly owing thousands of dollars at that time to the authority. That sale was eventually canceled after the owners made payment.
Lycoming Mall Realty Holdings Group is reportedly owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, of Great Neck, N.Y.
According to a media report from Kansas, where Kohan also owns a mall, the company owns more than 50 malls across the country and has faced legal issues at multiple locations.
The report lists the following allegations against the company for malls under its portfolio: Chapel Hill Mall, Akron, Ohio, failure to pay $166,000 in taxes; Lincoln Mall, Matteson, Ill., shut down for failing to meet basic operating standards; Esplande Mall, Kenner, La., failure to pay $300,000 in taxes; Indian River Mall, Vero Beach, Fla., owed $210,000 in utility bills; Rotterdam Square Mall, New York, closed after failing to pay a $300,000 bill; Berkshire Mall, Massachusetts, closed in 2019 after failing to pay utility bills; Great Northern Mall, Syracuse, N.Y., closed due to heating issues after owing $5.1 million in taxes.
