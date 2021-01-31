HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there were 5,191 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 839,239.
There are 3,586 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 699 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,700 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3%.
The state reported 40 new deaths for a total of 21,602 deaths attributed to COVID-19. since March.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Over 1.8 million vaccines have been allocated and over 930,000 first doses have been allocated. Over 757,000 vaccines have been administered.
These numbers do not include those administered through the CVS and Walgreens Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Philadelphia numbers are also not included, nor are those at federal facilities.
Confirmed local cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 6,077 cases (293 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 7,038 cases (207 deaths)
- Union County, 3,493 cases (72 deaths)
- Columbia County, 3,760 cases (116 deaths)
- Snyder County, 2,140 cases (68 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,482 cases (50 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.