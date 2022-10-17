HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced following a Monday meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that 20 counties remain in a drought watch. The watch has been lifted in 16 counties.

The following counties remain in a drought watch: Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder and Union.

