I never knew Dad to be without his pocket knife. I was a witness to many uses. Dad used his knife for manicure and pedicure. Slide the blade under the fingernail, carefully removing the dirt. Then cut the nails to the desired length.

I can’t tell you the number of times he removed a splinter from my fingers, hands, knees, and feet. He was impatient if the victim would wiggle or scream, so I learned quickly that the pain of pulling it out was less than the prolonged pain of keeping it in. He did not sterilize it. It was retrieved from his pocket, wiped on his handkerchief, and the job was quickly done.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.