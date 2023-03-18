I never knew Dad to be without his pocket knife. I was a witness to many uses. Dad used his knife for manicure and pedicure. Slide the blade under the fingernail, carefully removing the dirt. Then cut the nails to the desired length.
I can’t tell you the number of times he removed a splinter from my fingers, hands, knees, and feet. He was impatient if the victim would wiggle or scream, so I learned quickly that the pain of pulling it out was less than the prolonged pain of keeping it in. He did not sterilize it. It was retrieved from his pocket, wiped on his handkerchief, and the job was quickly done.
Since splinters usually came outdoors or at the barn, there was no antiseptic or band aids. In fact, I don’t remember ever using a band aid in my early days. If it was a large wound, such as the time the end of my finger got smashed, Mother would put some Mercurochrome on it, a piece of gauze, and adhesive tape.
I never went to the doctor and knew nothing about tetanus shots. I was patched up and off working on my next adventure. That finger wound came while I was helping my dad hook up the manure spreader. It probably should have had stitches, but it was not life threatening. Of course it left a life-long scar, but I have many of them from chicken claws and other farm incidents.
Starting a few days after planting farm corn, my dad walked to a field almost every evening after chores. He used his knife to take out a kernel of corn and see if it sprouted, next to see if it started sending up a shoot. I liked hearing him talk about it, and the smell of the earth.
When sweet corn was ready, we had it for supper every night. Sometimes Dad would take out his knife and cut the corn from the cob.
When apples and peaches ripened, Dad would often use his knife to cut up the fruit for us, after taking out an occasional worm.
I will just list some other things. He scratched his back where he couldn’t reach. Cut twine, cut open feed bags. He cleaned out the bottoms of horses’ feet and cut burrs from the dogs’ coats. He peeled a potato to eat raw and used it to sharpen pencils. He cut the bark off the end of a small tree branch, cut it to a point, and we were ready for a hot dog roast. He repaired leather saddles, bridles and harnesses also. If he had an awl handy to punch holes in leather, he would use it; but that wasn’t something he carried with him to the fields. So he would just use the point of his knife to grind a small hole.
He used larger knives for butchering hogs and cattle. He never cut x’s over a poisonous snake bite to suck out the blood. If necessary, he would have done it.
I almost always have a pocket knife within reach. I use it pretty often, but never as often as my dad used his.
If you have been with me in this column for all or part of these past 15 years, you know I am often found writing about my dad. My dad wasn’t perfect; there is no one on earth who is. Only Jesus Christ was perfect. I did not put my dad above my husband either. Paul was the perfect man for me, and his good qualities abounded. The focus of many of my writings, however, is meant to show how God uses families and others to move you into your decision-making survival skills.
When it comes to father-daughter relationships, the dad’s involvement is uniquely influential. ”Fathers have an incalculable impact on their daughters,” writes Dr. James Dobson in the Complete Marriage and Family Home Reference Guide. “Most psychologists believe, and my life bears witness: all future romantic relationships to occur in a girl’s life will be influenced positively or negatively by the way she perceives and interacts with her dad.
“It is true that a young woman’s relationship with her father has a significant impact on her view of men, her view of God and her view of herself.”
In closing, I will say that I mourn with you if you didn’t have a good father present in your life, but God is our Heavenly Father who loves you unconditionally, and you can trust him to guide you in the way you should go.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
