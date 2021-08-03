LAURELTON — The first full day on the job for Union County West End Fair Pageant winners included handing out lots of ribbons.
Members of the royal court greeted each Kiddie Tractor Pull contestant with a ribbon in the early evening at the Lincoln Park fairgrounds. Each of the young pullers had done their best to pedal a toy tractor about 20 yards as a resistance increased.
Paige Rhyne, 2021 Union County West End Fair queen, said the day was full of good times and camaraderie.
“I’ve had a wonderful time with my court,” Rhyne said. “It is so exciting to have my opportunity and to be able to share it with all these girls.”
Alternate Queen Cady O’Neil, a Mifflinburg Area High School junior, entered the pageant for the first time in 2021 and has enjoyed it thoroughly.
“I love hanging out with the girls and being able to do things I wouldn’t regularly be able to do at the fair like handing out of ribbons at the shows,” ONeill said. “It’s been a great experience so far.”
Alternate Little Miss Payson Southers also said handing out ribbons was the best part of her day. Little Miss Kylie Thorp said seeing her grandparents was the most fun thing that happened during the day.
Delaney Martin, it was noted, joined the court as the winner of the Tiny Tassel contest on Sunday. Entrants in the Tiny Tassel contest are from 5 years old to 7 years old.
Events are planned through 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the 96th Union County West End Fair, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton. Visit www.ucwef.com for more information.
