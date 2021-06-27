MIFFLINTOWN — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened a Juniata County bridge that was closed in mid-May after being damaged in a truck crash.
The structure is a covered bridge, known as the North Oriental Covered bridge. It spans Mahantango Creek on Turkey Valley Road, at the Juniata/Snyder county line.
The 65-foot bridge received rehabilitation work in 1988 and carries an average of more than 800 vehicles per day.
With the bridge reopened, a detour using Turkey Valley Road, Old 22 Road, Route 104, and Covered Bridge Road has been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.