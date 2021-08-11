DANVILLE — Geisinger is continuing to offer the COVID-19 vaccination at four centers and select Geisinger Pharmacy locations.
In addition, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns
Lane, Danville.
In addition to appointments and walk-in times at our vaccine centers, by-appointment
COVID-19 vaccines are available at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations, including Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.
Appointments for a vaccine at one of the vaccine centers or a Geisinger Pharmacy can
be made through https://www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger or by calling
570-284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more
information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.