LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School’s 153 graduating seniors received their diplomas Tuesday evening, during commencement held at Sojka Pavilion on the Bucknell University campus.
The Class of 2022 heard from five of its own members, including Carter Hoover and Sophia Zhu, valedictorians, Salutatorian Catherine Jacobson, Class President Ryan Shabahang and Doral Pilling, who attended SUN Area Technical Institute as a senior.
For the most part, students, parents, siblings and friends had a positive sense of the night.
Olivia Meyer said it was a night of excitement. A National Honor Society inductee, Meyer will soon head to the University of Delaware.
“She has worked so hard for 12 years,” said Lakeisha Meyer. “I’m just really proud to see her go out and do this thing.”
Emma Freeman, a Class of 2022 member, is looking forward to the time after graduation. A member of the National Honor Society, Freeman said she will attend Cumberland University in Tennessee.
Freeman attended commencement with sister Sophia Freeman, an LAHS junior, who said she will be moving to the same area.
Simon Stumbris said he will miss his teammates on the soccer and track teams. His events included the 4x100 meter relay and jumping events. He was also on the boy’s soccer team which played in the state finals in 2021.
Teammate Nick Passaniti said he was looking forward to graduation day and the sense of freedom it will bring for now.
The benefits of a return to a full celebration were noticed.
“My son graduated two years ago,” said Christie Beattie. “They were allowed to go in and walk across the stage. It was a video graduation.”
The ceremony was the 157th commencement for Lewisburg Area High School and its predecessors.
