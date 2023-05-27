MILTON — Wallace W. Fetzer’s military career began long before he left Milton to fight on Europe’s Western Front in World War I.
It was in 1892 that Fetzer, a Northumberland County native and a graduate of Milton High School, enlisted in Company A of the 12th Regiment Infantry of the Pennsylvania National Guard. By 1894, he was appointed corporal and, two years later, sergeant. By the turn of the 20th century, before he had graduated from Bucknell University and before he had married Elizabeth Dawson, Fetzer was a first lieutenant.
“Wallace W. Fetzer is who we’re named after,” said Denise Ulmer, commander of Milton American Legion Post 71.
Post 71, having a permanent charter date of Sept. 1, 1920, is an official Centennial Post, meaning it has offered 100 years of service to veterans. Its founding dates back to one veteran in particular, Wallace W. Fetzer, whose service to his country was preempted only by service to his community.
In 1904, Fetzer was elected by the Milton School Board to serve as principal of Milton High School. A year later, he was elected superintendent of Northumberland County Schools at the same time he was promoted to captain of Company E in the National Guard of Pennsylvania. He won reelection for superintendent in 1908, became major of the 12th Regiment in 1910 and, by 1911, was down at the Texas-Mexico border practicing maneuvers with the U.S. Army.
For Fetzer, his life as an educator was always deeply intertwined with his life in the armed forces. In 1913, he won the election for the superintendent of the Milton School District. By late July of 1917, just a few days before World War I officially kicked off, he was promoted to be a lieutenant colonel of the First Cavalry. A year later, he was killed in action somewhere near Fresnes, France, making Lieutenant Colonel William Wallace Fetzer the first man of his rank in the National Guard of Pennsylvania to be killed in action.
However, it is often at the end of life that legacy begins to take hold and, in his passing, the indelible marks that Fetzer left on Milton and the surrounding communities lived on through the work of American Legion Post 71. More than a century later, Ulmer now carries on the work of not only remembering veterans and their service, but reminding others of the critical relationship between service and community.
“We are here for community,” said Ulmer. “When we get together, that’s when we help our community. We gotta band together with our community.”
For Memorial Day, Ulmer has a service planned that will both honor veterans and bring people together.
“To start Memorial Day off, Sunday morning is when Bethany United Methodist has their service. That’s when we all go down there in full uniform,” said Ulmer. “Memorial Day we have our service at 10 o’clock. I’m the keynote speaker.”
The Milton band will be present, playing patriotic sections of music, and the lady’s auxiliary will be there to lay the wreath at the main flagpole in Harmony Cemetery.
“We have reverend Travis Allshouse. He’s going to do our invocation and then, at the end, the benediction. Our honor guard is going to be there to give us a 21 gun salute,” said Ulmer. “It’s an open invitation. Afterward, we’ve invited everybody up (to the Legion) for a light luncheon and camaraderie.”
