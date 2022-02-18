SELINSGROVE — Taiisha Swinton-Buck, a member of the Susquehanna University Class of 2008 and principal of Baltimore’s Digital Harbor High School and Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals’ 2021 Principal of the Year, will deliver the keynote address at Susquehanna University's 164th Commencement on Saturday, May 28.
Born and raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y., Swinton-Buck pursued her passion for English-secondary education at Susquehanna and went on to earn both her master’s degree in educational administration and doctorate in educational leadership from Drexel University.
“Taiisha has taken the skills and values she gained from Susquehanna, enhanced with her continued educational and professional experience, and is now multiplying her impact with her students,” said Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green. “I can think of no one more worthy to bring before our graduates to offer her message of persistence, perseverance and hope for the future.”
As principal of Baltimore’s Digital Harbor High School, Swinton-Buck has made record-setting impacts in attendance, grade averages and graduation rates and created a secondary incentive system to reduce suspensions and classroom incidents. She built a positive behavioral reinforcement program that focuses on student needs and wants.
Through her connection to a local beauty school, she implemented an incentive program for her students to be rewarded with haircuts and hairstyles while in school. Her mantra is “connection before content” and she knows most of her 1,300 students by name and always seeks to know their story.
To assist with food insecurity, she helped secure a Safeway grant to fund grocery gift cards and catered meals for students and their families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Swinton-Buck worked tirelessly to ensure that all students had access to technology to participate in distance learning. Under her leadership, over 1,100 laptops and 300 hot spots were deployed to her students to help bridge the digital divide.
Swinton-Buck has taken proactive measures to dismantle inequitable practices in school by bringing equity to the forefront through the appointment of a Dean of Equity and Anti-Racism and has restructured her leadership team as the Equity Leadership Team. She has developed a new school structure for student wholeness that is reimagining the discipline structure to focus on the whole child and the whole community. This restorative justice and equity lens is driving her mission to ensure students receive an equitable education.
Swinton-Buck was named Maryland’s 2021 Principal of the Year, and appeared on the Today Show with 100 of her students. During the live, national broadcast, host Al Roker surprised every student at Digital Harbor High School with a free laptop and a year of free internet access.
Susquehanna’s 164th Commencement, celebrating the Class of 2022, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in the Field House of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex.
