Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Chris Share, 37, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jason E. McRae, 45, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim Angela Pasterski for indirect criminal contempt.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kristin Heddings, 34, of South Mill Road, Potts Grove, has been charged with theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred July 10 at 7095 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after police said Heddings took $100 from the purse of Katherine Kudrick, as it was in Kudrick’s desk drawer.
Heddings allegedly admitted to taking the money, but later returning it in an envelope placed on Kudrick’s desk.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Patrick Samuel, 28, of Howard Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Stephon James, 31, of Orchid Circle, Bellport, N.Y., have each been charged with theft by deception as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:49 p.m. June 26 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Samuel used $1,400 in counterfeit bills to pay for a breast pump and other baby supplies. The two were allegedly involved in similar incidents across the country.
Criminal trespass
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Christopher Reyers, 40, of North 49th Street, Philadelphia, has been charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:52 p.m. July 28 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers were called to the scene after receiving reports of an agitated and hostile man who was foaming at the mouth. There, they reported finding Reyes, who said he was high on methadone.
Theft
LEWISBURG — Tiffany Garrison, 34, of Brown Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with theft (two counts), receiving stolen property (three counts) and false identification as the result of incidents which occurred Dec. 7 at 215 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after Garrison was allegedly caught on security camera footage taking packages from a porch. Under questioning, Garrison allegedly provided police with a false last name.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Aggravated assault
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment have been filed against Brandon Murray, 26, of Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8 p.m. April 15 at 37 Aspen St., Mifflinburg.
The charges were filed after Murray allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old girl by the throat, slapping her and pushing her onto a porch.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Sept. 12.
Theft
MIFFLINBURG — Robert Dillman Jr., 26, of South Linden Street, Cabot, Ariz., has been charged with theft (two counts) and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:03 p.m. July 10 at Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg.
Police said Dillman took $100 from a wallet he found.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 15.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Bath, N.Y., man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 1:25 p.m. July 31 along Route 147, at the soutbound off ramp to Route 15, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 Freightliner driven by Adam Champaign failed to negotiate a curve, struck a guide rail and overturned.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging four people as the result of a fight which occurred at 5:01 p.m. July 19 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Those charged were: Richard Serbia-Santiago, 37, of Lewisburg; Jenny Rodriguez Colon, 46, of Lewisburg; Mardarili Felix-Carmona, 37, of Sunbury; and Carlos Cruz Torres, 34, of Sunbury.
Burglary
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Anthony Minium, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after troopers said he kicked open the door of a home, and stole a prescription for medical marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 11:37 a.m. July 31 at 10797 Stage Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
