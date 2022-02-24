Milton solicitor retires from representing borough

MILTON — Following 46 years of handling legal matters for Milton, Robert Benion has retired from his post as borough solicitor.
Council approved Benion’s immediate retirement from the position Wednesday. Benion was presented with a plaque recognizing him for his decades of service in the position.
“It was a highlight of my career to serve my hometown of Milton,” Benion said. “Submitting my resignation was not an easy decision.”
Benion stressed he is not retiring from his law practice, and will continue as solicitor for other municipalities.
“It was very hard to give this up,” he said. “It is for the best of the borough.”
In presenting the plaque to Benion, council President Jamie Walker thanked the solicitor for his service.
“Bob, it was an honor and pleasure to serve alongside you,” Walker said.
Council approved the McCormick Law Firm, with primary contact J. Michael Wiley, to serve as the new borough solicitor.
Walker announced a committee has been formed to evaluate the future of the Milton Community Pool. He will serve on the committee, along with council members Charles Swartz, John Pfeil and Linda Meckley, borough Manager Jess Novinger, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer, Secretary/Treasurer Shelly Sandstrom, and community members Tom Woland and Tony Snyder.
Walker said the committee will be tasked with recommending a course of action for the pool. The options include: Determining if the pool should stay open; closing the pool for just one year; closing the pool permanently; or building a new pool.
Walker said the committee hopes to provide an update to council by its Wednesday, March 9, meeting.
Following the meeting, Novinger said an expert in the field recently examined the pool and said the borough will have to determine if it wishes to pressurize lines and fix leaks which are likely to occur on an annual basis, or if it wishes to completely renovate the pool.
Novinger said the future course of the pool will be determined based on community input.
“It’s going to have to come from the community, what the community wants to see,” she said. “It sounds like anything we do has a cost… We want to hear from the people.”
Council approved advertising for bids to purchase a new police vehicle.
Council member Dale Pfeil explained the Milton Police Department’s 2017 Dodge Durango has developed serious engine problems, a common occurrence with the vehicles.
With supply chain issues across the nation, he said a fully outfitted 2021 Dodge Durango has been located in Salem, Ind., and is available to purchase for $54,800. He noted difficulties in finding police vehicles readily available for purchase.
Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said two other police agencies are interested in purchasing the Durango which is in Salem.
Benion said council could not legally authorize the immediate purchase of the vehicle as it’s not being sold through COSTARS, Pennsylvania’s cooperative vehicle purchasing program, and the cost is more than $21,800.
In addition to approving to advertise for bids for a new police vehicle, council approved putting a refundable downpayment on the Durango, and purchasing it at a cost to not exceed $54,800 when the bidding period ends.
During his report to council, Zettlemoyer said his department on Wednesday assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with apprehending two individuals. Following the meeting, Zettlemoyer said he could not immediately release any information on the apprehensions as the Marshals Service was the lead agency involved.
Nicole Will, owner of The Two Owls on Broadway and a member of the Downtown Milton Merchants Association, asked council if the association can present a proposal for having trash cans placed in the downtown area.
Meckley said when the cans have been in place in the past, residents have used them to dispose their household refuse. She suggested the association provide recommendations for the types of trash cans they would like to see in the community.
Shaffer said cans were previously attached to light poles in the community. However, they were removed when new poles were installed as part of a streetscape project, and the old cans wouldn’t fit on the new poles.
Walker suggested Will further discuss the proposal with Novinger, and come back before council with a suggestion.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight reported that thus far in February the department has logged 409 man hours responding to 15 calls for service.
The department’s volunteer EMS providers have responded to 19 calls, while the mobile intensive care unit staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital personnel has responded to 171 calls.
It was announced during the meeting that borough council was recently presented with the fire department’s Firefighter at Large Award for the year.
