HARRISBURG — State data released Monday showed that over the last two days, COVID-19 cases over six-area counties rose by 339 with one new death reported in Snyder County.
Statewide, cases rose by 7,075 Monday and 4,763 on Sunday. The Department of Health does not report cases on Sundays.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 100 in Union Count over the last two days, 93 in Lycoming County, 78 in Northumberland County, 29 in Columbia County, 28 in Snyder County and 11 in Montour County.
Forty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 9,870.
There are 3,379 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, the state reported. Of that number, 775 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 2,114 cases (120 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 1,622 cases (35 deaths)
- Columbia County, 1,313 cases (46 deaths)
- Union County, 1,268 cases (15 deaths)
- Snyder County, 768 cases (20 deaths)
- Montour County, 382 cases (15 deaths)
