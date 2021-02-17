DANVILLE — Due to winter weather which has impacted much of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has notified several states, including Pennsylvania, that expected COVID vaccine shipments will be delayed.
Due to these delays, it’s necessary to make adjustments to some second-dose appointments on Friday, Feb. 19.
All Friday second-dose vaccine appointments scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) and Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Centers are being rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21.
Additional adjustments may occur as needed, based on supplies and weather. Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment date and time.
For the latest vaccine information and weather updates, visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.