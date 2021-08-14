Aging agency offering virtual programs

SUNBURY — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich has been keenly aware of the need for seniors to stay connected.
Leonovich noted the county's seven Adult Community Centers were closed twice during the pandemic. The first closure occurred from mid-March to July 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
When COVID-19 cases rose over the holidays, the centers were closed again.
"What we found in that meantime, we had the center managers still calling their members who would attend the center, to check on them," Leonovich explained. "We found there was a lot of people becoming socially isolated.
"It's not good for anybody to become socially isolated," she continued. "Older adults, their physical health is also greatly impacted by their mental health. If they're depressed, or having concerns, that will affect their physical health."
While trying to figure out how to address the isolation, Leonovich said each center received approximately $4,500 in state funding. The money was distributed to senior centers across the state, in lieu of competitive grants which are typically available for renovations and programming.
Leonovich noted Northumberland County's Adult Community Centers are located in Milton, Northumberland, Sunbury, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Herndon and Coal Township.
With the funding received, new laptops and televisions were purchased for each center.
"That allowed them to participate in some type of virtual programming," Leonovich said. "The equipment they had was adequate, but it wasn't current. We couldn't do virtual programming on it."
In the spring, Leonovich said each Adult Community Center manager was tasked with creating virtual programming to be offered, as a way to connect with those still unable to attend in-person activities.
"They can set up the virtual program and (attendees) watch it at the center," she explained. "They can look something up online, project it on the screen. Members of the center who are not currently attending, they can log onto a personal device at home... and join the same program from home, and view the same program they are viewing at the centers."
While some programs are videos played from online sources, others are interactive via the Zoom platform.
"The Northumberland County Arts Gallery is located in the same building as our Coal Region center," Leonovich said. "Our Coal Region manager will be doing a tour, with her equipment, of the arts gallery."
Other interactive programs being offered focus on crafts, Bible studies and exercises for those who are homebound.
"Every September, we do an educational program for older adults regarding falls, healthier steps," Leonovich said. "Each of our centers will be hosting (the program) in person. We will also be hosting the program online, through virtual programming. Everyone can participate in the program."
She praised the center managers who are creating the virtual programs, and those who are participating in viewing them.
"Our center managers, themselves, vary in age," Leonovich said. "You have the younger generation who is used to using the equipment. We have some who are older and haven't done much with technology over the years. I am very proud of them.
"Our older adults, I am very proud of them too," she continued. "Many older adults, through COVID and over the last few years, have obtained smart phones. A lot of them have tablets too. It's a way for them to stay in touch with family."
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Leonovich said many seniors didn't have a need for items such as smart phones and tablets.
The virtual programs are a way for the aging agency to reach those who are unable to come to the Adult Community Centers, for a variety of reasons.
"Society has changed," Leonovich said, noting that some seniors are responsible for watching their grandchildren while the children's parents are at work.
"(Seniors) want to be active and participate, but maybe going to a center is not what they want to do," she said. "They can participate in 15-, 20-minute Zoom virtual program."
Efforts are also being made to reach homebound seniors who have not participated in center activities.
"We are, very shortly, going to send out some marketing material to our local providers that assist... older adults that are homebound and unable to attend the center," Leonovich said. "Maybe their physical health doesn't allow them to leave home. They will be able to participate (in virtual programs)."
The programs are open to Northumberland County residents age 55 and older.
A complete list of upcoming virtual programs is available online, at http://ncaging.org/virtsaccal.asp.
For more information on the virtual programs, or how to access them, call the aging agency at 570-495-2395.
