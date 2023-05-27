Stender raises $12K in House bid

Michael Stender

SUNBURY — Republican Mike Stender — winner of the May 16 special election to fill the 108th District House seat vacated when Lynda Schlegel-Culver was elected to serve the 27th Senatorial District — outpaced Democratic opponent Trevor Finn and Libertarian Elijah Scretching both and the polls and in fundraising.

According to the campaign finance report which encompasses the period from Dec. 7 to May 1, the Friends of Michael Stender committee received total contributions of $12,660, had expenditures of $3,959.66, maintained a period-ending cash balance of $8,700.34, and received $5,909.38 in in-kind contributions.

