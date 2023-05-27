Stender raises $12K in House bid

SUNBURY — Republican Mike Stender — winner of the May 16 special election to fill the 108th District House seat vacated when Lynda Schlegel-Culver was elected to serve the 27th Senatorial District — outpaced Democratic opponent Trevor Finn and Libertarian Elijah Scretching both and the polls and in fundraising.
According to the campaign finance report which encompasses the period from Dec. 7 to May 1, the Friends of Michael Stender committee received total contributions of $12,660, had expenditures of $3,959.66, maintained a period-ending cash balance of $8,700.34, and received $5,909.38 in in-kind contributions.
Friends of Michael Stender received donations over $250 from the following political committees: Friends of Tim O'Neal, $2,500; FIREPAC - IAFF - DC: $2500; and PA PROF FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC PAC, $2500.
In other contributions over the amount of $250, Friends of Michael Stender received: $600 from Andrea Leilani McEvoy; $500 from David Molony; $500 from Michael H. Kuziak; $500 from Matthew R. Clayberger; and $500 from Pamela S. Diehl.
The Friends of Michael Stender committee received $2,210 in contributions between $50.01 to $250.00, as well as a $150 contribution from the FIREPAC 10 political committee.
In-kind contributions to the Friends of Michael Stender committee included $1,251.83 from the House Republican Campaign Committee for Walk App software, printing and postage, and $4,657.55 from the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania for campaign literature and postage.
A total of $3,959.66 in expenditures was paid to JFH Strategies LLC for yard signs, campaign literature production and website tech and design.
According to the campaign finance report which identifies late contributions occurring after May 1, the Friends of Michael Stender committee received a total of $5,657 in contributions, which includes $1,000 from Citizens for Kail and $4,657 from the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania.
Per the campaign finance report for the period covering Dec. 7, 2022, to May 1, Democrat Trevor Finn reported $0 in contributions, expenditures and in-kind contributions.
For the same filing period, Libertarian Elijah Scretching reported $326.22 in total expenditures, paid to Elijah Scretching, for Facebook political advertisements. In the campaign finance report for the period between May 2, 2023, and May 26, 2023, Scretching reported $50 in unpaid debts and obligations.
No contributions for Scretching were reported.
