LEWISBURG — The Alexander Family Dealerships announced this week the purchase of BZ Motors, Route 15, Lewisburg. Owner Blaise Alexander was thrilled with the acquisition.
“It’s really a strategic move for us,” he said. “It’s right in the middle of our dealerships, Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet.”
Alexander has a Toyota dealership in Monroe Township, Snyder County, just east on Route 15, while an Alexander Ford dealership exists in East Buffalo Towship, along Route 45, just outside Lewisburg. Alexander is based in Williamsport with several dealerships there, plus dealerships north to Mansfield, south and west to State College, and east to Hazleton.
Alexander said little will change from a customer standpoint.
“We’re branded, as the BZ people were. People know our reputation,” said Alexander. “The BZ people, they have a terrific service department, a first-class service department. We don’t plan on changing anybody out. They’ve got a good team, they were solid in the community.”
The only change people may notice is an increase in advertising, and digital presence, Alexander noted.
The dealership will continue to offer its line of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, as well as Fiat and the commercial brands.
“The commercial brands, the delivery vans and dump trucks, that’s great for us,” said Alexander. “We were very fortunate that they chose us. That’s the prerogative of a great dealer. They were very successful and when they decided to retire, they made the decision to work with us.”
With new inventory tough to obtain at the moment, Alexander said the Lewisburg location will feature quite a bit of used inventory.
“We’re kind of in the dark with that right now,” he said of new inventory. “All the manufacturers are talking about nothing great, maybe until next year. We have a pretty good used inventory and hope to carry it with used and the service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.