POTTS GROVE — Volunteers with the Potts Grove Fire Company expect to be responding to emergency calls again within the next week. However, they will not be able to respond in East Chillisquaque Township, where the department is based.
Fire company president Eric Satteson said his department’s membership on Monday night unanimously approved an agreement to become a mutual aid company for the Turbot Township Fire Department.
Turbot Township Supervisor Chair Keith Houtz previously said his board of supervisors approved entering into a mutual aid agreement with the Potts Grove department, allowing the department to respond to calls in the township.
In February 2022, the East Chillisquaque Township supervisors de-certified the Potts Grove department from providing services in that township. The East Chillisquaque supervisors subsequently entered into an agreement with Milton Borough to have the Milton Fire Department become the primary responding agency in the township.
On Friday, Robert Deluge Jr., an attorney representing the East Chillisquaque Township supervisors, said the supervisors have not yet made a final decision regarding the status of the Potts Grove department in the township. However, he stressed the department’s suspension from responding to emergencies in the township remains in place.
Earlier this year, he said the supervisors signed another one-year contract to continue having the Milton department cover emergencies in the township.
“Further action will be taken in the future,” Deluge said, adding that he does not know when that may occur.
“The suspension (of the Potts Grove Fire Company) was put in place to protect the residents of the township,” Deluge said.
In January 2022, the township provided the copy of a letter Supervisor Tom Fisher sent to the fire company, requesting copies of numerous documents which were not on file. In February 2022, Fisher said the supervisors received everything requested except member background checks and officer certifications.
At that time, Fisher indicated the township entered into the agreement with Milton in order to give the Potts Grove department time to get its by-laws in order, as well as for the responders in need of certifications to attain those.
After the Potts Grove department was suspended by the East Chillisquaque Township supervisors, Houtz said his board contacted the state fire commissioner’s office. He said that office confirmed Potts Grove is still an active fire department, able to respond to calls.
“They told us we had to confirm (Potts Grove) had their own insurance,” Houtz said. “We confirmed all three policies they have.”
On Monday, Satteson said the chiefs from the Turbot Township and Potts Grove departments met to discuss how the mutual aid agreement will work.
“Before all this transpired, we were mutual aid with Turbot Township,” Satteson explained. “It will go back to the way it was before.”
He added that when calls warrant, apparatus from Potts Grove will be dispatched to assist with emergencies in Turbot Township.
According to Satteson, the department will be able to provide mutual aid to the township as soon as the chiefs turn in required paperwork to the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center.
“It will be within a few days, to a week, until we get everything finalized with the communications center,” Satteson said.
He noted that members of the department are looking forward to again being able to lend a hand when emergencies arise.
“Everyone is very happy,” Satteson said, of his department’s membership.
According to Satteson, the Potts Grove department has three pieces of apparatus, an engine, tanker, brush truck and special unit.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
