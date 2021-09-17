LEWISBURG — The Union County man accused of three felonies after presumably retaliating in an exchange of gunfire last year entered a guilty plea Friday.
Daevon K. Bodden, 20, of Lewisburg, was to have gone on trial in the week ahead.
Bodden was initially charged with aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm into occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.
The update from a Union County Court official did not immediately specify what charge or charges Bodden pled to. Nor did it specify a guilty or no contest plea.
On the evening of June 1, 2020, in the 1700-block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township, Bodden and another man standing near a residence were injured after the occupant of a vehicle fired a weapon toward them.
Bodden fired in the direction of the passing vehicle as well as a vehicle following it, then left the area after being treated for injuries sustained.
Charges are pending or pleas have been entered for the other men involved, two of whom were in the trailing vehicle at the time of the exchange. Bodden remained in custody at Centre County Prison and will be sentenced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.