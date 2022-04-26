Autism Awareness Month: Adults with undiagnosed Autism

As researchers, educators and advocates, we have spent at least two decades focusing on children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. We have pleaded for awareness, education and acceptance and better access to treatments. Fortunately, there has been a marked improvement in the general awareness of ASDs (Autism Spectrum Disorders) among the general population. Most people report knowing someone personally or know through someone else, someone with an ASD. This is an example of the growing awareness.
There is another topic which is not talked about nearly enough, adults with undiagnosed ASDs. I think much of this has to do with the complexity of awareness, education and acceptance, not unlike how we initially became more aware of children and young adults with ASDs many years ago.
One of the most obvious reasons this is overlooked may be that we have been focusing more specifically on children with ASDs so we can provide them with early intervention services which can be incredibly life changing. These services include not only speech and other therapies, but also family and educational supports. The benefits of early diagnosis and intervention in young children is paramount and something that was most likely missed in adults with ASDs.
One additional reason we don’t discuss it enough is due to the uncomfortable recognition that there might not be as many proven treatments in comparison to that which children receive in early intervention.
Do I really want to know?
Would you want to know?
Time has passed, years have been lived, so should we really drudge this idea up? Especially to a person who might have a child or children in the Autism Spectrum? Would it be cruel to diagnose an adult with and ASD and tell them they missed the treatments during those formative years, or address the possible genetic link to ASDs which might lead to a parent feeling like they could in some way be responsible for their child’s ASD? The diagnosis of an ASD is difficult enough when it is given to a child so how does that translate when a parent is diagnosed and may feel the responsibility that their genetics contributed to passing this to their child? That is a hard and very individual concept to accept, dismiss or avoid. It also does not change the fact that it might be true.
So, let’s assume it is, do you feel guilty and turn the pain inward, outward or somewhere else? Can you accept yourself and your child as the individuals you are without the guilt, ‘what if thinking’ and unfounded responsibility? Do you love your child or yourself any less? Hopefully no.
I know this is not an article most people want to read, but I believe a conversation must begin. I have had several grownups, all men, ask me, “Do you think I have an ASD?” to which I answered, “What if you did? Would it change who you are and if so, in what way?” I pose that question so the person can really think about what a diagnosis now might mean to them and their lives and their families.
Testing
A word on testing. Although testing has improved over the last few decades, they are not perfect or absolute, they are an option which may get you the medical backing you need to receive services and treatment. A more personal option to start, or in addition to testing, is asking those close to you, friends, co-workers you trust, your doctor and others you spend time with to look over some of the red flags listed below and offer a real honest conversation about how they compare to your behaviors. Be willing to accept what they say even if it might not be what you want to hear, it might be helpful in treatment and services.
Guilt, shame and blame
Guilt is a slippery slope, and I don’t recommend it. I suggest education instead. If you suspect you might be an adult with and ASD, educate yourself on the facts, not the fiction or fear. Guilting yourself over something you did not cause, feeling shame or blaming others will not benefit your steps forward, it will most likely negatively impact you and the way you feel about yourself and your diagnosis.
Some of the red flags (source: Healthline)
Not being able to read social cues or non-verbal cues
Differences in how people perceive their environments and those around them.
Communication barriers due to how people both process and verbalize information.
The need to maintain rigid — and sometimes repetitive — patterns and rituals that can interfere with social interactions and quality of life.
Difficulty controlling movement, ranging from fine motor skills to speech volume.
You have trouble regulating your emotions and your responses to them.
Changes in routines and expectations cause outbursts or meltdowns. When something unexpected happens, you respond with an emotional meltdown.
You get upset when your things are moved or rearranged.
You have rigid routines, schedules, and daily patterns that must be maintained using self-soothing such as rocking, video game play or other escapism behaviors.
Self-medicating using drugs, alcohol, food, or other addictionsYou have repetitive behaviors and rituals.
You make noises in places where quiet is expected, sometimes unknowingly.
Moving forward
So you may have an ASD. Does this change how you think about yourself? Real life example. A father demanded his son no longer had autism because he was ‘doing so well.’ I posed this question to him and the team members in the child’s treatment, “If a person has diabetes and they take their medication, exercise, eat right and are doing well, do they still have diabetes? Yes, they do, but the adverse symptoms have improved with the right treatment. You have not eliminated the diagnosis; you have improved the child’s life by providing the right treatments and supports.
The same can be said for adults. If you know you have difficulty getting along with others and you want to work on it, would that be a bad thing? If you are aware your anxiety is taking a toll on your mental, emotional, and physical health, that is worth addressing sooner rather than later. If you get lost for hours screen scrolling your favorite topic or in video games, a healthier choice might be doing something more productive in which you are accomplishing a measurable task instead of ‘losing time’ in escapism behaviors which can be linked to depression and anxiety.
A big challenge with ASDs is self-awareness. If you have lived your life so far and accepted, that you ‘just don’t fit in anywhere’ or ‘dating’ is not for you. You may be taking the path into deep denial. Denial can block the pathway for actions that may bring new ways to find new hobbies, social interactions, enjoyment, and contentment.
Just a diagnosis
If you do not remember anything else I have written, please remember this – ASD is just a diagnosis, it is not WHO YOU ARE, it is something YOU HAVE. You are the same person you are with some new knowledge and information. What you do with this new information is completely up to you.
If you would like to work on your social cues or reciprocal conversation, there are several websites I have listed that have some good resources including ways to reach out and connect with others adults with ASDs.
The takeaway should be that you are no less valuable, kind, intelligent or amazing than you were before you received your diagnosis, hold onto who you are. Our world needs all kinds of thinkers, neurodiverse populations, a somewhat new buzzword for people with ASDs, are being sought after in many fields for their very unique way of seeing things.
I have met some of the most interesting and fascinating people who are on the Autism Spectrum and what they contribute to this life matters and that includes you. You are not less than anyone, you are exactly as you were meant to be. I believe you have a story to tell, a life to live, now go out there and be you just as you are, love and accept yourself.
I will be cheering all of you on as I have been doing for literally decades.
