Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Anyrah A. Bohannon, 23, of Milton, 75 days probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, $1,000 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Barbara Fitzgerald, 45, of Northumberland, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Justin Wall, 30, of Selinsgrove, time served to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — As the result of a traffic stop conducted at midnight Feb. 16, Adam Bastian, 45, of Mahoning Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts), drivers license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without required responsibility, invalid inspection, vehicle registration expired, careless driving, misuse plate card, display plate card, possession of controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and scattering rubbish.
Troopers said Bastian exhibited signs of impairment, and said he “only uses marijuana and drinks, but does not drink and drive because he has five prior DUIs.”
Bastian was allegedly found in possession of a smoking device and digital scale with residue. His blood allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine, THC, benzoylecgonine and cocaine.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Thomas Amons, 33, of Chestnut Street, Williamsport, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and exceed 55 mph as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:08 p.m. April 8 along Route 15, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Amons was clocked driving 90 mph in a 55 zone. When stopped, four children — ages 7, 10, 10 and 12 — were found to be in the car, and Amons attempted to hide a beer can.
Amons allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .296%.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Garrett Miller, 20, of Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), minor prohibited from operating with alcohol in system, turning movements and required signals and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:13 a.m. April 13 at Sheetz, East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Police said Miller exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .108%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 13.
Aggravated assault
MIFFLINBURG — Trenton Lyons, 30, of Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg, has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation (two counts) unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:31 p.m. May 4 at 117 Chestnut St.
Police said Lyons threatened to kill a woman, covered her mouth and nose, and dragged her into a home, where he placed his hands around her neck.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. May 16.
Stalking
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of stalking, indecent exposure, harassment and open lewdness have been filed against Matthew Butler, 36, of Burke Street, Jersey Shore, as the result of incidents which were reported to have occurred between May 1 and May 7 on Market Street, Mifflinburg.
Police said Butler refused to stop contacting a woman he met on an online dating site, and sent unsolicited photos to her that were sexual in nature.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. June 6.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — A 22-year-old Mifflinburg man allegedly found to be holding a marijuana grinder as he opened his apartment door to police conducting an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Dillan Raker has been charged as the result of the alleged incident, which occurred at 4:56 p.m. April 28 at 449 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, Mifflinburg.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 6.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — Corenlius McMullen Sr., 50, of Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed after police said McMullen was found to be in possession of a meth pipe and meth rocks while being taken into custody on a warrant.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. June 13.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Two North Carolina men were injured in a crash which occurred at 6:33 a.m. May 2 along Interstate 80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford F250 driven by Noel Martin, 28, of Murphy, N.C., went off the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Martin sustained a suspected minor injury while passenger Troy Pearson, 27, of Murphy, N.C., sustained injuries of unknown severity, troopers said. Both men were unbelted. Martin was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Scott Heeter, 28, of Danville, was uninjured when troopers said a 2020 Jeep Cherokee he was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 4:23 a.m. May 8 along Interstate 80 eastbound, south of Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Firearm not to possess
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Jessie Edison, 36 of Millmont, was charged with person not to possess firearms and resisting arrest.
Troopers said Edison resisted arrest as he was taken into custody for possessing the firearm, which he was not permitted to have. The incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. April 29 at 61 Mill Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — John Keiser, 56, of West Milton, reported that someone smashed the window of his 2021 Dodge Ram 2500.
The incident occurred between 8 p.m. May 6 and 10:20 a.m. May 7 at 633 High St., West Milton.
State Police at Lamar Possession
LAMAR — Rebecca Jo Guthrie, 34, of Brockway has been charged with possession with intent to deliver as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:51 p.m. April 26 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 79, Clinton County.
Troopers said Guthrie was found to be in possession of 51 bundles and 47 single-stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl being transported from Kensington to Brockway.
