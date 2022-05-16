NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) is expected to open to traffic in July.
"After the opening, work will continue through the end of the year to construct CSVT's new southbound lanes, at the northern end of the project, and to realign Route 405, where it currently intersects with Route 147," Maggie Baker, PennDOT' Community Relations coordinator, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal.
"More information regarding information regarding impacts to motorists will be provided as the opening date approaches," she added.
Baker said a combined ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony for the Southern Section will be held prior to the July opening.
In addition, Baker said a separate event will be held "during which the public will be able to walk or bike along the new river bridge and Northern Section highway before it's open to vehicular traffic.
"More information will be provided on these events as the dates approach," she said.
Construction on the Northern Section started in 2016. It stretches from Route 147 just south of Montandon, through a portion of Point Township and across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to the area of Route 15 in the Winfield area, in Union County.
Work on the Southern Section is expected to begin late this year and be completed in 2027. The highway will stretch from the Winfield interchange to an area connecting with Route 15, just south of Shamokin Dam.
During a recent media conference, PennDOT officials said the overall cost of the project is approaching $1 million.
