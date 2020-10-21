WILLIAMSPORT — United States Marshal Martin J. Pane has announced the arrest of Abdul Bailey, a 28-year old man formerly of Atlantic City, N.J., in Williamsport
At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Bailey without incident in a home in the 600 block of Elmira Street, Williamsport.
On Saturday, May 4, 2013, Pane said the Atlantic City Police Department investigated the fatal shooting of a man in the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue. On Sept. 16, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Bailey with that homicide. Attempts to find Bailey in Atlantic City were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.
“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force,” Pane said. “The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of closure to the family.”
Bailey was turned over to Lycoming County officials to await extradition to New Jersey.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county and local police agencies, including he Williamsport Bureau of Police, the Lycoming County Probation Office, the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, all of whom participated in this investigation.
