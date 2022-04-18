First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently hired Marsha Lemons as its first program officer.
Lemons will be responsible for the management and implementation of the foundation’s scholastics initiatives. She will focus on cultivating relationships with educational institutions across the region to achieve goals related to scholarship funds. In addition, she will administer the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Lemons has more than 30 years’ experience in public and private higher education, working in student affairs, student activities, communication and event planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.