District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment July 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and speeding filed against Tyevon Walker, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were held for court.
• A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia filed against Dauell Jeffries, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were held for court.
• Two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane filed against Heidi Laine Krause, 39, of Watsontown, were held for court.
• A misdemeanor count of DUI, two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and summary counts of failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and violate hazard regulation filed against Isaiah Lee Branam, 21, of Allenwood, were held for court.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Providing false identification
LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student was charged with one misdemeanor and two summary counts after an early-morning incident.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported that at about 1:30 a.m. May 6, in the 500-block of Market Street, Lewisburg, Emily A. Denhaese, 19, of Clarence Center, N.Y., allegedly attempted to get into the Towne Tavern using a false identification card. A doorman indicated help was needed from a nearby officer monitoring bar traffic.
Denhaese allegedly produced a document with a date of birth which could not be confirmed. Papers filed also alleged Denhaese had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, was argumentative, used profanity and walked away from the officer.
A second officer arrived and it was alleged Denhaese continued to be argumentative and loud. She was advised that a misdemeanor charge would be filed for providing false identification to a law enforcement officer. Summary counts of carrying false identification (minor) and underage purchase, consumption, transportation or possession of an alcoholic beverage were also filed.
Summary trials
• Gilbert S. Abbott,20, of Trevorton, entered a guilty plea to carless driving, driving without a license and exceed 55 mph in other location by 25 mph.
• Summary allegations of failure to use a safety belt driver and front seat occupant, duties at a stop sign and refused inspection filed against Cameron G. Booth, 21, of Montoursville, were dismissed.
• Summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Madisyn C. Bristow, 19, of Gap, was dismissed.
• Latisha S. Murray, 32, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to violation of compulsory attendance, child under 15 years of age.
• A summary allegation of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense filed against James M. Probert, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Watsontown Police Department Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — A New Jersey woman has been cited after she allegedly entered a Dollar General store and began yelling and screaming at people.
Police cited Janine Verducci, 40, of Hackensack, N.J., following an alleged incident around 4:30 p.m. May 9 in the Dollar General, Watontown, and in the parking lot. In addition to yelling at people, Verducci allegedly struck the hood of a vehicle multiple times.
State Police At Milton DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Lewistown man was cited after he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 2:42 a.m. April 10 along Millmont Road and Penn Street, Lewis Township, Union County.
Keith Corson, 23, was cited after his 2017 Jaguar XE was stopped, police noted.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop at 10:03 a.m. May 7 along I-80 eastbound Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Rasheed Howard, 38, was charged after a 2013 Volkswagen Passat was stopped.
2-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:39 p.m. May 7 along Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
Jesse M. Martin, 28, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west in a 2013 Ford F-450 when it struck the rear of a 2010 Mazda 3 driven Suzette R. Reich, 51, of Middleburg, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Martin will be issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. May 9 along Liberty Valley Road, west of Old Furnace Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Megan E. Esenwein, 22, of Danville, was traveling east in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and went into a ditch, police noted. Esenwein sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported, police noted.
Hit and run
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following an alleged hit and run at 2 p.m. May 9 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 220, Liberty Township, Montour County.
A vehicle described as a tractor-trailer with white doors to the rear allegedly struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jason M. Zubris, 22, of Plains, then fled without stopping.
Terroristic threats
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance and charged a Danville man, who was allegedly found to have a warrant.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. May 10 along Rhoades Mill Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Thomas Wright, 43, was taken into custody and jailed in Montour County on a warrant, troopers noted. The victim was reportedly Denise Poston, 58, of Northumberland.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — An unnamed female was cited after an allegedly incident at 3:14 p.m. May 7 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
The victim was a 21-year-old Danville woman, police noted.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a reported harassment incident between two patients at 10:20 a.m. May 6 at White Deer Run Treatment Center, White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
No one was injured. The victim was listed as a 34-year-old Buffalo, N.Y. man.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Danville woman was cited after she allegedly spit at and struck a 76-year-old Danville woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m. May 7 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Trespass
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Lemont man and woman were cited after troopers responded to assist EMS and the two failed to leave the premises.
State police said the incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. May 9 at 79 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Matthew Hopkins, 52, and Susan Hopkins, 56, were cited.
Drug possession
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An alleged violation led troopers to stop a 2019 Toyota Corolla at 11:29 a.m. May 6 along I-80 west and Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Andy Rivera Fuentes, 18, of Manchester, N.H., a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and charges were filed.
Forgery
DERRY TOWNSHIP — State police investigated a reported theft at 8:36 a.m. May 6 along Strawberry Ridge Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
An 89-year-old Danville man was victimized, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Gary L. Kremser, Jacquelyn J. Kremser to Isai Castillo Rios, Kimberly K. Castillo, property in Union Township, $585,000.
• Michael R. Smith, Della M. Smith to David A. Gingrich, Tara E. Gingrich, property in White Deer Township, $85,000.
• Larry L. Young, Stephanie L. Young to Kircea A. Marincas, Sergiu Mihaita Marcinas, property in White Deer Township, $1.
