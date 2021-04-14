TURBOTVILLE — The planned months-long closure of a bridge along Eighth Street Drive, spanning Interstate 180, will impact traffic traveling to and from the Warrior Run Middle School/High School complex, according to district officials.
During Tuesday’s board committee session, held online via Zoom, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district has been closely monitoring the situation with the bridge.
Due to the bridge being replaced, Hack said it is expected to close Tuesday, April 20, and remain closed to traffic until November.
According to a recent release by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Eighth Street Drive will be closed between Church Hill Road and Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A detour will be in place utilizing Susquehanna Trail and Route 44.
Hack said five or six buses will have their travel times extended by 5 minutes. Another bus will have its travel time extended by 5 or 10 minutes.
Hack said families with students in the district who be impacted by the closure will be sent a notification of the proper detours which are to be followed during the closure.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said the district asked PennDOT to install a temporary red light at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Route 54 while the project is taking place. Whitmoyer said the intersection is already considered dangerous and could see an influx of traffic as a result of the project.
Whitmoyer said the district was told by PennDOT that a red light at that location is not necessary.
Whitmoyer asked students traveling from the school to avoid the Route 54 and Susquehanna Trail intersection while Eighth Street Drive is closed. He also encouraged all drivers to exercise patience and drive with caution due to the detours that will be in place as a result of the project.
Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Gary Williams presented information to the board on the status of the roof at the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
The district owns the building, with space being leased to both the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) and Luzerne County Community College.
Hack reported that he hopes to have information to present to the board in May on CSIU’s potential plans for continuing to lease space in the building.
According to Williams, the building’s roof is divided into three sections.
Section A was installed in 2007, has a 20-year warranty and is in good condition, Williams said. Section B was installed in 2013 and has a 25-year warranty.
Williams said there is some concern with section C, which was installed in 2000 and had a 15-year warranty.
According to Williams, six leaks in the C section have been patched. To have that section of the roof sealed would cost between $430,000 and $470,000.
Williams said the sealing system would be guaranteed for 25 or 30 years. There are currently no structural concerns with the roof.
Board member Robert Hormell asked if there are any other areas of concern with the Watsontown building.
Williams said the building was constructing in 1962, with upgrades in 1977 and 1993. He said all of the original piping and electrical wiring are still in place.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to… make sure the building doesn’t fall apart,” Whitmoyer said.
The board plans to have future discussions about potentially needed work on the building at future meetings.
An executive session was held at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.