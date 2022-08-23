SUNBURY — The Flying Ivories will be part of a Dueling Pianos event to benefit Haven to Home Canine Rescue from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 Route 61, Sunbury.
The Flying Ivories are known for their all-request, rock and roll singalong with lighting, sound. Two custom-built black pianos are used for their shows which are part music, part comedy and all fun. The professionals from the Flying Ivories have performed all over the worldwide.
Their request-driven interactive performances feature pop/rock songs from the 60s through the current time.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.duelingpianosh2h.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at Whispering Oaks, Three Dogs Vino, Curves in Bloomsburg, Farmer's Insurance in Danville, Brookpark Pet Supply in Lewisburg, Black Dog Jewelers, in Lewisburg or Wagging Tail Coffee Company's Watsontown location.
Doors open at 2 p.m. No dogs are permitted on the premises during the indoor event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.