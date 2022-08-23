SUNBURY — The Flying Ivories will be part of a Dueling Pianos event to benefit Haven to Home Canine Rescue from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 Route 61, Sunbury.

The Flying Ivories are known for their all-request, rock and roll singalong with lighting, sound. Two custom-built black pianos are used for their shows which are part music, part comedy and all fun. The professionals from the Flying Ivories have performed all over the worldwide.

