LEWISBURG — Two counts of misdemeanor strangulation, simple assault and a single allegation of receiving stolen property were filed after an early-October incident in a Bucknell University residence hall.
Bucknell University Public Safety said at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, in a room at Vedder Hall, Elessandro A. Cocovich, 18, of Pittsburgh, allegedly grabbed a female student by the neck and pulled her to the floor. The student’s necklace was purportedly broken in the process leaving red marks on the neck and her leg was described as bruised.
Papers filed with District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe stated that Katie Xin Shives, a student, emailed photos of her alleged injuries and broken necklace to Bucknell security. Shives told officers that she feared for her life during the incident.
Shives further stated “Cocovich appeared to be very intoxicated to the extent that he was on the floor with his eyes rolled back in his head,” but added that she had consumed no alcohol on that night.
Cocovich allegedly became angry when Shives became teary-eyed and emotional during a personal conversation. He denied a recollection of the alleged incident, but acknowledged a personal history of alcoholism when interviewed by Bucknell Public Safety.
Cocovich was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 in District Court, Lewisburg. Summary allegations of criminal mischief and harassment were also filed.
