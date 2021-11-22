BLOOMSBURG — Seven area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor honoring their service to the country during a ceremony at the Bloomsburg American Legion Post 273.
Dane Belles, of Nescopeck, served in the Army from 1969-1972. He served as a diesel and heavy equipment mechanic with the 8th Maintenance Battalion at Kaiserslautern, Germany. His job was to keep the bulldozers, front-end loaders, and trucks ready if needed during the Cold War. Belles eventually became an instructor for diesel mechanics. He left the Army as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Jan Davis and quilted by Debi Giordano.
Paul Belles, of Bloomsburg, served in the Air Force from 1983-2003. Most of his time in the service was in the maintenance and repair of aircraft ejection systems. In the states, he served with fighter-interceptor squadrons at Griffiss AFB, N.Y., McChord AFB, Wash., Shaw AFB, S.C.; Ellsworth AFB, S.D., and with the Department of Defense at Hill AFB, Utah. Overseas, Belles served in Operation Desert Stormand Operation Southern Watch in the Middle East and had numerous temporary duties in the Middle East. He also served at Keflavik, Iceland. He left the Air Force as a technical sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Judy Yeager and quilted by Debi Giordano.
Randy Eveland, of Elysburg, served in the Army from 1964-1966. He served with B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 84th Artillery at Kaserne Neckarsulm, Germany. His job was as a warhead crew chief for a medium-range Pershing I Nuclear Missile Battery. As a crew chief, Eveland was responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of vehicles and training of some of the crew members. He left the Army as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Bonnie Fiedler and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
John Fasciano, of Bloomsburg, served in the Army from 1954-1956. He was an assistant evaluator at an Armed Forces Examining and Entrance Station serving the Carolinas and Kentucky. His job was to test all men and women wanting to enter the military to determine if they met the qualifications. Fasciano tested people for all of the branches. He left the Army as a corporal. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Debi Giordano.
John Bauer, of Bloomsburg, served in the Army from 1968-1970. He served with A Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as a combat infantryman. Most of his time was in the bush leading small patrols looking for enemy activity. He had to be skilled in map reading to know where he was and be able to call in support if needed. Back in the states, Bauer was at Fort Carson, Colo., doing anti-riot training. He left the Army as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Judy Yeager and quilted by Margie Eisenbeis.
Gary O’Neal, of Berwick, served in the US Navy from 1966-1969. He worked at the Naval Ordnance Missile Test Facility on a project for NASA at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. His job there was fueling missilies with helium. O’Neal then transferred to the USS Guadalcanal, an amphibious assault ship. His job there was to maintain the fueling stations, fuel storage tanks, and fuel lines for the helicopters. He also participated in the recovery of the Apollo 9 space capsule. He left the Navy as an aviation boatswain’s mate (Fuels), petty officer 3rd class. His quilt was pieced by Judy Yeager and quilted by Margie Eisenbeis.
Thomas Sharrow, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Air Force from 1962-1966. He joined the air police working base security and law enforcement at Dow AFB, Maine. Part of his duty was guarding the planes that were ready to take off in the event of a war with the Soviet Union. Later, he was at Semback Air Basein Germany with the 38th Air Police Squadron. Here he was part of a K9 unit. Sharrow and his dog did night patrols guarding two missile sites and ammunition dumps. He left the Air Force as an airman 2nd class. His quilt was pieced by Barbara Dietterick and quilted by Debbie McHugh.
Awarding the quilts were Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor, with the help of Pat Goracy and Allen McHenry of the American Legion Riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.