Eagle Grange receives recognition

MONTGOMERY — Lycoming County’s Eagle Grange 1 has been recognized by the National Grange for the second consecutive year as a Distinguished Grange.
In receiving this national recognition for 2021-2022, Eagle joins an elite group of 24 community Granges across the country which have achieved especially high standards for their activities.
It is expected that Philip Vonada, of South Williamsport, vice president of Eagle Grange, will receive the award in person at a special reception during the 156th annual National Grange Convention in Sparks, Nev., in November.
“It will come as no surprise to people in the communities where these Distinguished Granges are active that they have qualified for such a select honor,” National Grange President Betsy Huber said. “While each of our 1,500 Granges across America performs great feats to improve their communities, these Distinguished Granges are an integral piece of the fabric of their hometowns, constantly finding ways to improve the lives of their neighbors and rising to the occasion with innovating outreach. They are household names and Granges we all look to as shining examples of how we each can raise the quality of life in our hometowns.”
Eagle Grange submitted for national review a recap of activities from July 2021 through June 2022 that was judged to qualify for the Distinguished Grange recognition.
Secretary Jennifer Nauss, who was largely responsible for submission of the extensive application and documentation, said “Eagle Grange is so proud to receive this honor again. We don’t do the work for the accolades, but this means so much to our members who worked so hard on behalf of our community. We learned what works in this community and tried new things including partnerships on joint projects with local FFA chapters.”
Eagle Grange meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in the Grange Hall, at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery Occasionally, outings and special events are scheduled at other locations.
