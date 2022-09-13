Eagle Grange receives recognition

Eagle Grange official Jennifer Nauss notes the designation naming Eagle Grange 1 of Montgomery as a Distinguished Grange for the second consecutive year.

 Provided by Doug Bonsall

MONTGOMERY — Lycoming County’s Eagle Grange 1 has been recognized by the National Grange for the second consecutive year as a Distinguished Grange.

In receiving this national recognition for 2021-2022, Eagle joins an elite group of 24 community Granges across the country which have achieved especially high standards for their activities.

