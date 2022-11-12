MIFFLINBURG — Veterans past and present — from those who served in the Revolutionary War to those serving today — were honored during a special ceremony held Friday at the Mifflinburg Area High School.
Students respectfully reflected on the stories they heard, with veterans sharing experiences which ranged from being in harm's way, to forging lifelong friendships with fellow veterans.
Launched in 1992, a Veterans Day program at the Mifflinburg Area High School has been held since teachers John Sumner and Ralph Ammon Jr. first discussed the plan to hold a yearly celebration in honor of veterans.
Army Capt. Alexa Davis, a 2000 Mifflinburg graduate, told students she was in class at West Point when the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks occurred.
In 2005, Davis was deployed to Iraq, served during Operation Iraq Freedom, and had 50 commissioned soldiers under her command in Baghdad. Davis told the students how patrol operations were held mostly at night as citizens had a curfew they had to abide by.
She told of the threat of small artillery fire and once an IED exploded, damaging a vehicle in her convoy. Thankfully, she said there was only a sprained ankle by one of the men during the incident.
In January 2006, Davis was honorably discharged from the Army and returned to Mifflinburg.
Veterans and students then went from the classroom to the auditorium, where a Veterans Day ceremony was held.
The Star Spangled Banner was performed by the high school choir, accompanied by the Mifflinburg Marching Wildcats. The band also played the Armed Forces Medley, in which the veterans present of each branch of the military stood as their anthem was played.
Doug Leitzel, a member of the Mifflinburg V.F.W., handed out awards to students who finished first, second and third in the annual V.F.W. Voice Of Democracy scholarship contest.
Awards were given to: 1. Payton Derr, $200; 2. Taylor Beechy, $150; 3. Maria Darrup, $100.
Vietnam veteran Richard Devett said the program gave him the opportunity to share his experiences with the students.
"For many years I didn't talk about my military service as I suffered from PSTD," He said. "(This program has) been good for me... War is horrible but honorable.
"I applaud Mifflinburg high school for having the service every year."
