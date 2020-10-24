MILTON — The Milton Lions Club has announced plans to hold its 19th annual basket drawing.
Baskets are being purchased from an Erie company, and are hand-woven into different designs.
Tickets will be available beginning Nov. 10 and can be purchased by calling Jim at 570-742-8810.
The drawing will be held Dec. 15.
Proceeds will be used to help local individuals in need purchase eyeglasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.