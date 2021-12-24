MILTON — It was a helping hand which Tom Aber received as a teenager that has inspired him to give back to the community throughout his life. He will take the oath of office as Milton's next mayor Monday, Jan. 3.
"I didn't have a father," an emotional Aber said. "He died when I was 2."
In 1958, Aber moved to the Milton area from Jersey Shore.
"I was 12 years old," he said. "My mother couldn't keep me. We didn't have any money."
Knowing that his mother was unable to continue caring for him, Aber struck out on his own. He packed a basketball and a pair of Wrangler jeans which he owned and started hitchhiking.
"I got a ride with a guy in a milk truck," he recounted. "He dropped me off at the Catholic church in Williamsport."
After watching some teenagers play basketball there, Aber started walking toward South Williamsport. Eventually, he made his way to White Deer, where he lived with his half sister for three years.
When she left the area, Aber stayed with another Milton-area family for six months before being taken in by the Rev. Phil Jones and his family.
Jones was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton.
"He never asked a thing about me," Aber said. "I stayed with them three-and-a-half years."
His time with the Jones family left a lasting impression on Aber.
"I was taught things that I never knew before," he recalled. "I knew I had to go to Sunday school and church."
Other life lessons were also learned.
"I went on vacation with them," Aber said. "I drove their car. I was part of their family."
He's grateful for everything the Jones family did for him.
"I never had the luck of having a father," Aber said, while tearing up. "(Jones) was my father."
A 1964 graduate of the Milton Area High School, it was during his years in school which Aber's passion for athletics grew.
He played both basketball and football in junior high and high school.
A member of the ninth-grade basketball team, Aber recalls the success the team reached under the tutelage of a memorable coach.
"I had Bob Mellman, he was one of my coaches and a darn good one," he said. "We went 19-0 and won the championship in ninth grade (basketball). We had good players."
After graduating from high school, Jones helped Aber find a job at Hotel Magee in Bloomsburg.
"They gave me a room and I got $1 per hour," he said. "I was a short-order cook, worked on the buffet line."
Short on cash, and looking to earn some extra money, Aber in 1973 tested to become a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) official.
"I did basketball refereeing and I did softball," he said. "I got registered in both of those... I'm coming up on my 50th year for both sports that I've been an official, PIAA."
He is also a USA Softball official.
It was the impact Jones, and some of his coaches, had on Aber which inspired him to pursue an opportunity — through officiating — to work with young people.
"I like the kids," Aber said. "I like to work with the kids."
Today, Aber evaluates softball and basketball officials.
"One of the first things I look at is how neat he's dressed," he said, while describing what takes place in an evaluation.
"First sight, first impression," Aber continued. "Polish your shoes, make sure your pants are pressed."
He also focuses on how well officials interact with parents.
In addition to his work as a PIAA official, Aber in 1984 accepted a position with the Milton Area School District.
"I knew the superintendent, Jim Baugher," he said. "He said there was a job available, two. One was a custodian, the other a supervisor. (Baugher) said 'you look like you would be a good supervisor.'"
Aber worked as supervisor of the district's maintenance department for 21 years. In the position, he was in charge of nearly 25 individuals, and the maintenance of five school buildings.
A Democrat with a longtime interest in local government, Aber ran for Northumberland County commissioner three different times. He also served as a tax collector in Milton.
Aber has been attending Milton Borough Council meetings for years, and is ready to step into the role of mayor.
"When I sit there (at council meetings) I learn a lot," he said.
As mayor, Aber will have charge of the Milton Police Department. The mayor also has the ability to break ties during votes by council.
"They have a good group (of Milton police officers)," he said. "I want to be able to help and not hinder the police department."
He also looks forward to working and interacting with business owners and community members.
"I want to give back (to the community)," Aber said. "I want to give back some of the things I received.
"I love people," he continued. "I like to treat people equal. I like to help people."
Aber has a son and daughter who both live in Texas, along with three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He lives in Milton with his longtime companion Cindy Fawess, who also serves on Milton Borough Council.
As mayor, Aber will take the place of Mark Shearer, who was appointed in June following the passing of longtime Mayor Ed Nelson.
