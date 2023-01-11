Mifflinburg Intermediate names Students of the Month

Hailey Aikey, Naomi Walter and Hunter Hubler have been named Mifflinburg Intermediate School Students of the Month for December.

 PROVIDED BY JAMIEE JOINER/MIFFLINBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its December students of the month.

The following have been selected:

