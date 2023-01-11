Mifflinburg Intermediate names Students of the Month

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its December students of the month.
The following have been selected:
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 4:58 pm
MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School has announced its December students of the month.
• Third grade: Hailey Aikey, the daughter of Doug Aikey and Tiffany Reber of Mifflinburg. Hailey’s favorite subject is science. Outside of school, she plays softball, and enjoys fishing, crafts and riding her bike. She also has pet rabbits. Hailey’s favorite place to visit is Ocean City, Md. In the future, Hailey hopes to become a teacher.
• Fourth grade: Naomi Walter, the daughter of Tyler and Deana Walter of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Naomi plays basketball and field hockey, and she participates in the Good Time 4-H Club and her church’s youth group. Naomi’s favorite place to visit is the Thousand Islands, in Canada. In the future, Naomi hopes to become a nurse.
• Fifth grade: Hunter Hubler, the son of Jodi Orr of Mifflinburg and William Hubler of Danville. His favorite subject is science. Outside of school, Hunter enjoys playing baseball. He also likes to play video games and with Nerf toys. Hunter’s favorite place to visit is Florida, and his favorite snack is Slim Jims. In the future, Hunter hopes to become a graphic designer.
