DANVILLE — Four Geisinger hospitals were recently recognized for their commitment to patients’ safety. Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital all received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes the hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade of A, B, C, D or F to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
