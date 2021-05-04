MILTON — The summer will be filled with tales and tails as the Milton Public Library presents a multitude of programming for both children and adults.
Library Director Kris LaVanish said an extensive roster of activities will be offered as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. The theme for the summer will be “Tails and Tales.”
“We are partnering with Bucknell (University) this year,” LaVanish said.
She was contacted by Kathi Venios, a Bucknell employee, regarding ways in which the two entities could collaborate.
Through that conversation, LaVanish said the Humanities Center at Bucknell agreed to donate History at Home Summer Reading Bags to the library.
“Everyone who signs up for summer reading will receive a History at Home Bag,” LaVanish explained. “The idea is that we are living in a historical time, with the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Each bag will be filled with items to prompt children to either draw or write about their experiences throughout the pandemic.
“The goal is to create a community archive that will be ongoing,” LaVanish explained.
Submissions by those taking part in the Summer Reading Program will be compiled into a book to be published by Bucknell University. That book will be housed at the library.
Those submissions are to be turned in between July 6 and 16 at the library.
As part of the partnership with Bucknell, Assistant History Professor Jennifer Kosmin will present “Flu Pandemic of 1918” during a lecture geared toward adults. The program will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the library.
The summer filled with reading activities will launch with the Summer Reading Kick-Off Event, to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the library.
Pre-registration for that event is required and can be completed on the library website, miltonpalibrary.org, or in person at the library, 541 Broadway.
During the kick-off event, LaVanish said those in attendance will have the first opportunity to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, and receive a History at Home Summer Reading Bag.
During the kick-off, Milton Area High School students in Wes Cromley’s Creative Writing class will be reading pieces they wrote about the pandemic.
Those who attend the May 22 event will be entered into a raffle to win passes to DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton.
Various prizes will be awarded throughout the summer, including books donated to the library by the UPS Store of Lewisburg.
In addition to serving as a launch for the Summer Reading Program, LaVanish said the kickoff will serve as a celebration of the library’s new hours.
Beginning May 22, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
In addition, the library’s weekday hours are being expanded into the evening. The new hours will be: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“We added four additional hours per week,” LaVanish said, while discussing the library’s adjusted hours. “I knew we needed to be open on Saturdays. It meets the community needs. We needed to be open in the evenings.”
The full schedule of summer events at the library features:
• Gardening Reimagined, 10 a.m. Saturdays, May 15, June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21. Presented by PJ Harte. Learn about raised-bed and container gardening.
• Summer Reading Kick-Off Event, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
• YMCA lunch program, noon Wednesdays, June 2 through Aug. 18. A bagged lunch provided for children 18 and under.
• Leap into Science STEM Family Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. Presented by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. For children ages 3 to 5.
• The Wild Side of the Library Scavenger Hunt, June 10-22. An outdoor scavenger hunt, to be completed at your own pace.
• D.I.Y. Terrariums, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
• Summer Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 16 through July 14.
• Looking: A Nature Drawing Workshop, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Presented by Brice Brown, of the Milton Art Bank.
• Outdoor Obstacle Course, June 23-30. A scavenger hunt to be completed at your own pace.
• Cubism Self-Portraits, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. For ages 4 and up.
• Tale Trail: A Tale with Tails Adventure, July 1-17. Walk around the library grounds, reading a one-of-a-kind story.
• Flu Pandemic of 1918 discussion, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Presented by Jennifer Kosmin.
• Tiktok Egg Drop, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15. A STEM program for children ages 10 to 18.
The Summer Reading Program Wrap-Up Party will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17. The event will feature food and games.
Those who attend the party will be asked to write a letter to themselves, which they will read again in one year.
Those letters will be placed inside of a time capsule which will be buried on the library’s property.
“Everybody loves a time capsule,” LaVanish said.
The capsule will be removed from the ground during the kick-off event for the library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.