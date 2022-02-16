District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — John Reynolds, 41, of Hill Road, Muncy, has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 26 along Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Reynolds has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), turning movements and required signals, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Troopers reported seeing a vehicle driven by Reynolds cross a fog line multiple times. When stopped, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .213%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Feb. 23.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman allegedly found to have THC in his system has been charged with driving under the influence and multiple related counts.
Meagan Michaud, 37, of Sunset Drive, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no headlights. The charges were filed following a traffic stop which occurred at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 20 along Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Michaud was spotted traveling with a headlight out. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, was in possession of a marijuana smoking device and tested positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
Aggravated assault
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against a 27-year-old Milton allegedly found lying along Route 642, with a handgun nearby.
William Smith, of Hepburn Street, has been charged with simple assault, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Troopers responded to reports of Smith standing along the roadway, waving a handgun in the area. He was found on the ground, and taken into custody, when troopers arrived.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Feb. 23.
Possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An Oklahoma man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of 9 pounds of marijuana, while traveling along Interstate 80.
Jermaine Birdow, 45, of Jenks, Okla., has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, marijuana — small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed following a traffic stop which occurred at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 13 at mile marker 216, Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
After stopping a Nissan driven by Birdow for multiple alleged traffic violations, troopers said they found him to be in possession of 9 pounds of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. March 9.
Bad checks
MILTON — Daniel Hostetler, 38, of Windy Hill Lane, Winfield, has been charged with bad checks.
The charge was filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Oct. 14 at Your Building Centers, 635 S. Front St., Milton.
Police said Hostetler issued a $2,217 check for the cost of numerous building products, which was returned for non-sufficient funds.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Feb. 16.
Terroristic threats
MILTON — Cameron Wolfe, 20, of 22 Race St., Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8:43 a.m. Feb. 5 at Centre Towne Apartments, 22 Race St., Milton.
Police said Wolfe threatened multiple tenants at the building.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been charged with terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot a teenager working at Lingle’s Market, 15 W. Brimmer Ave., Watsontown.
Graydon Coup, 32, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8 p.m. Dec. 29.
Police said Coup started an argument with two teenagers who were cleaning the floor at the store. He then allegedly threatened to shoot one of the teenagers.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Feb. 16.
Strangulation
MILTON — A 33-year-old Milton man has been charged after allegedly grabbing his mother by the throat.
Scott Carson, of Cherry Street, has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at 126 W. Maple St., Milton. During an argument, police said Carson grabbed his mother’s throat.
Theft
MILTON — A man and woman from Florida have been charged with multiple counts after allegedly stealing and using a credit card.
Keisha Perez Figueroua, 21, and Melvin Cuadrado Rivera, 22, both of Suntre Boulevard, Orlando, have each been charged with identity theft, access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.
At 4:48 p.m. Jan. 21, while working at Weis Warehouse, 16 Industrial Park Road, Milton, police said the two stole the wallet and credit card from another employee’s purse.
According to court documents, Perez Figueroa told police she and Rivera are homeless, and used the card to purchase a hotel room and food.
Theft
POINT TOWNSHIP — Charges of theft and receiving stolen property have been filed against a Millville man who allegedly stole $2,943 from the Point Township Fire Company Social Club, 783 Old Danville Highway, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Daniel Hughes, 65, of West Main Street, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 19 at the club.
Hughes allegedly stole the money while employed there, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 9.
Retail theft
MILTON — A 27-year-old Milton woman has been charged with two counts of retail theft after allegedly failing to scan multiple grocery items at self-checkouts over a four-month period.
Karissa Heckman, of Park Avenue, has been charged after allegedly failing to scan $183.38 worth of various grocery items while checking out between July 6 and Nov. 19 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Feb. 23.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Hong Zhen Shen, 54, of Flushing, N.Y., waived a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Noel Rodriguez Gonzalez, 62, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. Misdemeanor counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property were withdrawn.
• Helen Kathleen Garvey Newcomer, 58, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. Misdemeanor counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property were withdrawn.
• Nicholas Joseph Oliveri, 24, of Lewisburg, had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane held for court.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOTVILLE — A Washingtonville man was charged with DUI following a crash at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 3 along Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
David Temple, 43, was charged after he crashed a Jeep, police noted.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man was charged after troopers stopped a 2014 Jeep at 1:09 a.m. Feb. 12 along Crossroads Drive, White Deer Township, Union County, for allegedly traffic violations.
Aaron Arnold, 34, was taken into custody and charged, police noted, after he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a tractor trailer made a turn and struck a utility pole, which fell onto a residential home at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 8 along Turbot Avenue at McFarland Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Maxime Dion, 27, of Chambly, Quebec, was cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property following the collision, police noted. Dion allegedly backed and fled the scene without exchanging or providing information.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 11 along Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2002 Toyota Camry driven by an unnamed person was traveling west in a right curve when the vehicle went out of control, off the roadway and into a snow-covered embankment, police noted.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Milton woman was arrested following an alleged incident with a 22-year-old Milton man at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 8 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Corruption of minors
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged case reported between noon Jan. 1, 2021, and noon June 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone stole frozen meat from a freezer on the property of a 65-year-old Watsontown man.
The freezer was kept in an unlocked shed, police noted. Meat valued at $100 was taken from the Main Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County residence and reported at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 8, police noted.
Found drugs
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A baggie containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in Montour County.
The find was reported at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 14 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. An investigation is ongoing.
