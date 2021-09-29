MIFFLINBURG — Cookin' Men will be held 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in the event space of the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg.
The annual event hosted by Evangelical Community Hospital encourages local celebrity men to "turn up the heat" on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy. funds raised will support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.
To allow for safe attendance, participation is limited to 250. Ticket buyers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and tickets are not refundable but transferrable with prior notification. Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, Oct. 1 by calling 570-522-4852.
Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award. Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount, visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name to select a faorite. The contest ends at noon Thursday, Oct. 21.
Attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling the options and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the "pinkest" enthusiasm at the event. Winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
The Center for Breast Health, at 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, has a dedicated team of specialists who provide screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. A navigation program for patients to aid in understanding their path of care and making sure they are following the path for the most optimal outcome is also offered.
After diagnosis, survivors are offered support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.
October is a time of collaboration among national public service organizations, professional medical associations and government agencies which come together to promote breast cancer awareness, share information and provide greater access to services. The month reminds women to take control of their health by scheduling a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40 to increase the chances of early detection of breast cancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.