MILTON — The Milton Area School District expects to admit up to 280 spectators to winter sporting events to be held in the high school gymnasium.
Derrek Fink, the district’s business administrator, provided an update on topics discussed during Tuesday’s school board committee session.
During the meeting, Fink said Athletic Director Rod Harris reported that capacity for indoor sporting events will be set at 20%, which equates to approximately 280 people to be allowed in the high school gym.
Fink said the district plans to give three tickets for each home game to student athletes.
He also reported that bids for the district’s $12 million project to renovate the high school track and field, and to add a wellness facility onto the rear of the school, will soon be solicited.
Groundbreaking for that project is expected to be held in January or February.
In other business, Fink said it was reported during the meeting that the district has conducted extensive outreach to truant students and their families.
“We have brought some students back (to in-person from online instruction) and there is continued discussion about the need to bring more back to in-person education,” Fink said. “Parents are citing numerous issues with accountability during remote learning.”
During the Oct. 14 board committee session, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported that truancy has sharply increased this school year.
She reported that 20% of the student population is considered truant or habitually truant.
Students are considered truant when they have three or more unexcused absences.
She said during that meeting that 34 high school, 38 middle school and 49 elementary students are considered truant. The designation is added when a student has three or more unexcused absences.
Students are considered habitually truant if they’ve had six or more unexcused absences.
By contrast, at the same point in the 2019-2020 school year, just 45 students across the district were classified as being truant or habitually truant.
Keegan said students who have opted for real-time online learning instruction being offered this school year have not been actively engaged in the process.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Fink said it was reported that the district had a high rate of participation during its recent virtual parent/teacher conferences.
He said there was no official action taken during Tuesday’s committee session, and he noted that Keegan is out of the office this week.
