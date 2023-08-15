LEWISBURG — The Union County Courthouse will be receiving a fresh coat of paint, under the terms of a contract approved Tuesday by commissioners.
Approval was given to contract M&A Coatings LLC to paint the exterior, non-brick areas, of the courthouse, at a cost of $94,500.
Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber said the county received three bids for the project, with M&A being the second lowest.
"The lowest bidder, which was close to that (middle bid), we were unable to communicate with that bidder," Reber said, when asked why the middle bidder was selected.
In other business, the commissioners approved applying for a $132,496 Election Integrity Grant.
Reber said Tuesday was the last day to apply for the grant, which the county was also awarded last year.
He further explained that the county received a similar amount last year to what it is applying for this year.
How the grant will be used does not have to be explained in the initial application. Last year, Reber said the county used the funding for such things as printing mail-in ballots, training and paying poll workers.
