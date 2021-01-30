SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s radio station WQSU The Pulse has been nominated in eight Golden Microphone Trophy Awards categories. The 81st annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System awards will be announced in March.
WQSU's nominations are:
• Best On-air Pledge Drive for WQSU Pulse Pledge
• Best Play-by-Play, Football for Susquehanna vs. Juniata College with volunteer Jack Burns
• Best Play-by-Play, Men's Basketball with Matthew Bennett ‘21 and Burns
• Best Sports Talk Program for PA Pigskin Preview with Michael McGimpsey ’20 and Brendan Petrilli ’21
• Best Campus News Coverage, One-on-One between Kelsey Rogers ’20 and President Jonathan Green
• Best Press Release for WQSU Keeps Airwaves Alive During Lockdown, written in partnership with SU’s chapter of PRSSA
• Best Podcast for SU Sideline Talk between Petrilli and Shamokin Area High School’s head football coach and Super Bowl champion Henry Hynoski
• Best College Radio Station under 10,000 students
“We are so excited and I am so pleased with the hard work our students put forth, especially during the pandemic, which allowed us to keep WQSU live and local,” General Manager Dawn Benfer said.
Since 2018, WQSU has won seven Golden Microphone Awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.
