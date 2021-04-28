MIFFLINBURG — Samples from a collection of vintage apparel will be featured starting this weekend at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Opening will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays starting May 1 and Sundays starting May 2 for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Visitors Center at 598 Green St., Mifflinburg. The nearby shop and showroom will also be open with tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Visit www.buggymuseum.org for more information.
Volunteers Nancy Morgan and Charlotte Bevers have been preparing for the opening.
Morgan said the vintage clothing is all authentic, no reproductions, and seemed to be items donated to the museum by area families. Work clothing to more formal wear are in the collection.
“There are a few things from the 1840s through the 1920s,” Morgan said. “There is one 1930s dress, it was a day dress. Everything else is older.”
Bevers put the finishing touches on a mannequin this week by topping it off with a stylish hat. It was wearing a day dress from before 1920 typically worn by a middle-class woman but not homemade.
Morgan noted some of the collection was fragile, such as a silk dress from the 19th Century. It would be best displayed by keeping it flat. Petticoats, bustles and devices to cinch a woman’s waist were typical at various times.
There are also uniforms from World War I and World War II which they may display eventually. It depends if male mannequins can be found which are small enough to accommodate clothing from a time when people were smaller.
Bevers, who attended Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), studied fashion design at the highly-regarded public college. Bevers acquired museum experience working at a Baltimore-based mannequin repair business.
“We just did repairs for department stores, but business wasn’t so good,” Bevers said. “So we started making museum figures. It was different, with life casting and things like that.”
Bevers has made costumes for museum displays and other work for the Maryland Historical Society in Baltimore, perfect preparation for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
A Hopp Carriage Company buggy donated in the fall by Ginny Rech of Marysville will also be on display in the factory.
