LEWISBURG — The 2021 Celebration of the Arts finishes its run with a full day of events Saturday, May 8.
Murals of Modern Art Alley tours will be held on the hour at, 10 and 11 a.m., and 1 and 2 p.m. beginning at the corner of North Third Street and Cherry Alley. Registration is required and can be completed at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival/.
Local artist Jim Reid is currently painting the murals in Cherry Alley, inspired by modern art. Participants will spend up to 45 minutes with the artist while he works and explains the murals, answering questions. Reid splits his time between Lewisburg and Barcelona, Spain, creating thought-provoking art.
Cherry Alley will be closed to traffic for safety during all sessions.
A Bucknell Dance Company Performances will be held from noon and 1 p.m. at the gazebo in Hufnagle Park.
A Children’s Garden Fun Workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in Hufnagle Park. Registration is required and can be completed at http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival.
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will present art activities that will help kids discover the world native plants and insects. Kids can make seed bombs, pollinator crowns, bug paintings and butterfly feeders. The program is for children age 5 to 12, who must be accompanied by an adult.
All six bands that will perform throughout the summer Music in the Park series will be featured on the Lewisburg Arts Council's YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.