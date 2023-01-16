HARRISBURG — Twenty members of the Good Time 4-H Club forming five teams participated in the Potato Judging contest, held Jan. 10 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
The Good Time Spud Judgers A team consisting of Abigail Imgrund, Kooper Haines, Austin Hanselman and Garrett Franck placed fourth in the competition. The contest consisted of identifying defects, grading potatoes and judging plates. There were 159 youth who participated in this year’s competition.
