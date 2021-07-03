MILTON — A Milton-area business owner is looking to bring a carnival to the community.
Lyle Brouse, who owns The Laundry Room of Milton with his wife Jessica, is searching for a venue to host a Penn Valley Shows carnival Aug. 25-28 in the community.
A request to hold the carnival in Brown Avenue Park was denied at a recent Milton Borough Council meeting after Solicitor Robert Benion said the borough has a policy of not permitting for-profit entities to hold events in borough parks.
If an alternate location for the carnival can be found, Brouse said The Laundry Room of Milton will be hosting it, and will receive 10% of the profits from Penn Valley Shows. That amount would be given regardless of where the carnival is held.
Brouse said all proceeds the business receives — less the cost of advertising and expenses to host the carnival— will be donated to the Milton Community Pool, as well as the Milton fire and police departments.
According to Brouse, Penn Valley Shows estimates the 10% The Laundry Room of Milton would receive would be between $10,000 and $15,000.
Brouse said it's important for the business to offer a family friendly activity, while also giving back to the community.
"After this pandemic we went through, it's great to get everybody back into the swing of things," he said. "We need to get back to the way things were."
He noted the pool can always use donations to boost its efforts to continue serving the community.
"The police and fire could always use extra funding for something they can't get, a piece of equipment," Brouse said.
While the council voted against the event being held in Brown Avenue Park, Brouse said he is in discussions with two other locations in the Milton area which could host the carnival.
He noted that he would still like to see council reverse course and allow the event to be held in Brown Avenue Park.
Brouse needs to have a location confirmed in the next two to three weeks in order for the carnival to be held.
"If anybody has available land near the borough (where the carnival could be held) call the Laundry Room leave a message," Brouse said.
The Laundry Room of Milton can be reached at 570-238-5646.
